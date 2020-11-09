Pokemon Exec Goes Viral Over Their Pikachu Face Mask

✖

When it comes to the current state of things, face masks are a must. The protective gear is commonplace all over the world given the ongoing pandemic, and they have kicked off an industry all their own. From fashion to utility, there are all sorts of face masks out there these days, and one of Pokemon's most famous creators is going viral thanks to their Pikachu-inspired look.

Over on Twitter, it was Junichi Masuda who got fans buzzing over their face shield look. The man, who is one of the top producers for the Pokemon franchise, posted a photo of himself wearing a very cute face shield. The clear shield was paired with a white mask, but it has a few add-ons that turn the shield into Pikachu's face.

"I tried it on for the first time today. Pikachu face shield," Masuda wrote.

As you can see above, the shield is as cute as it is functional. There are two clip-on ears that you can attach to the shield's forehead band. Two red dots are added to the face plate to mimic the pads on Pikachu's cheeks, and the look comes together with a cute smile and tiny nose. The only thing that could make this shield better is a yellow face mask underneath, but we digress.

Of course, fans were quick to show their love for this look and applaud Junichi for keeping safe. Others showed off their own Pokemon-inspired PPE, and one idol in Japan posted of photo of themselves in their own Pikachu face shield. Odagiri Nana of Houkago Princess seems to have gotten their own face shield, and Masuda was all too happy to congratulate the pop star on his kawaii stand against COVID.

