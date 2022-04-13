Pokemon Hypes Serena’s Comeback with Cute Chibi Tribute

Earlier this month, Pokemon took social media by storm when it made a last-minute announcement about Serena. After years of waiting, fans were promised the girl would return to television ASAP, and the big comeback has come through already. Now, The Pokemon Company is hyping the fan-favorite return and is doing so with the cutest chibi tribute.

The piece comes from the official Pokemon anime page on Twitter as you can see below. The account shared a piece of artwork inked by mojacookie following Serena’s big return, and the tribute shows the girl on stage with Lisia at her side.

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1513713567861997578?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Serena has been invited by Lisia to form an idol group,” the artwork’s caption reads. “And so the two idols are starting dance lessons.”

As you can tell, the Pokemon art shows Serena to the left while dressed in an adorable competition outfit. She is joined by Sylveon to no one’s surprise, and Lisia can be found dancing to the right. The coordinator looks as cute as ever in her blue get-up, and Altaria is staying afloat next to their trainer.

This adorable tribute nods to Pokemon‘s latest cameos, and honestly? Fans are even loving this idol concept. Serena and Lisia both appear in Pokemon Journeys episode 105 to cheer Chloe on, and they show the girl another route Pokemon trainers can take. Now, it is up to Chloe to find her own path, and she has found a contest mentor in Serena. This means the anime is all but certain to bring Serena back for more episodes. And when it does, fans are hoping Ash can catch up with his former companion and all her accomplishments.

What did you make of Pokemon‘s visit with Serena? Do you think the trainer will return to the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.