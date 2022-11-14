Pokemon Brings Poke Ball Snacks to 7-Eleven

Pokemon is on a high right now, and it looks like the team at 7-Eleven is ready to help celebrate the series ahead of the holidays. With a new game on the horizon and Ash having been crowned a world-class trainer, things are on the up and up. So of course, how better could 7-Eleven celebrate than by bringing Poke Ball snacks to its stores?

If you are in Japan, you will be able to pick up these snacks right now. 7-Eleven has teamed with The Pokemon Company to bring Poke Ball onigiri to life. So if you want to try snacking on your favorite Poke Ball, these rice balls will give you the chance to take a nibble.

What's In the Poke Ball?

Currently, the Poke Ball onigiri is offered in three flavors, and each comes packaged as a different kind of capture device. Of course, one rice ball is given Pokemon's iconic red-white Poke Ball palette while another brings the Great Ball to life. As for the third, it is designed after the franchise's Ultra Ball.

When it comes to flavors, each onigiri ball comes with some very tasty ingredients. The standard Poke Ball comes with pepper rice, garlic mayonnaise, and a teriyaki sausage patty. The Great Ball comes with chicken rice and mushrooms wrapped in omelette rice. And for the Ultra Ball? Fans can taste rice, tonkotsu pork, ramen broth, and pieces of hard-boiled eggs.

These pieces will hit shelves in Japan on November 18th in Japan, so fans will want to hit up their local 7-Elevens there ASAP. Each ball of onigiri will run less than $1.50 USD to sweeten the deal. So if you need a good lunch later this week, well – you know where to go!

What do you make of this new promotion? Does this Pokemon collab need to come stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Sora News 24