Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases Ash's First Masters Tournament Match

Pokemon Journeys has been making its way through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament with the latest episodes airing in Japan, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing Ash Ketchum's first proper battle in the final tournament of champions! Ash has been rising through the ranks of the World Coronation Series through the newest iteration of the anime so far, and it was exciting to find out that the rest of the Masters Eight line up included the other regional champions from across the Pokemon world. This had fans wondering about what kinds of battles Ash would be getting into, and soon we'll see his first.

It was previously revealed that Ash Ketchum's first major battle in the Masters Tournament was going to be against the third ranked trainer in the World Coronation Series, the Hoenn Champion Steven Stone. Fans have never gotten to see these two battle it out, and thus it's quite the first major outing of a potentially intense string of challenges that Ash has coming his way. But he'll need to defeat Steven before even thinking about the rest of the tournament, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing just how tough it's going to be for him.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 118 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Ash Heads Into Battle! Vs. Steven!" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) describes it as such, "The fourth match of the first round of the Masters Tournament finally sees the start of [Ash's] battles. His opponent is [Hoenn] champion [Steven], whose powerful Pokemon drive [Ash] against the wall...[Ash] doesn't just want to win for himself, but also for the sake of the friends and Pokemon that support him! Can he defeat the roadblock that is [Steven] and pass his first match?"

So while Ash is gearing up for a potentially huge tournament to come, there's a lot more that he needs to be ready for as clearly defeating Steven is going to be a lot easier said than done. Ash is fully aware of the kind of tough trainer Steven is, and the opposite is true as well so neither champion is going to be holding back. What are you hoping to see from Ash's battle with Steven? Will he manage to win here? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!