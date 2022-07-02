Pokemon Journeys Poster Hypes Ash's First Masters Tournament Battle

Pokemon's anime is now making its way through the Masters Tournament at least, and a new poster for Pokemon Journeys is hyping Ash Ketchum's first major battle in the quarterfinals! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash working his way up through the ranks of the world spanning World Coronation Series thus far, and he was able to battle his way into the top eight trainers of the world. The previous episode of the series airing in Japan officially kicked off this final tournament of champions, and Ash's debut will be happening within the next few episodes.

The Masters Tournament officially kicked off with its very first battle between Leon and Alain, and it was proof positive that each of these battles will be quite fierce regardless of which champions end up being involved. As for Ash, his is the final battle slotted within the Masters Tournament quarterfinals and he is up against the Ranked 3rd trainer, Steven Stone. The Hoenn regional champion has crossed paths with Ash before, but with the two of them finally going to battle Pokemon Journeys celebrated with a new poster! Check it out below:

It's yet to be revealed exactly when Ash and Steven's battle will be airing in Japan (and will be even longer before the Masters Tournament releases on Netflix worldwide), but the winner of their battle will go on to face either Cynthia or Iris, who will be settling their battle before. This means that even if Ash does manage to defeat Steven during this first match in the tournament, he'll still be facing off against a pretty tough champion. If it's Cynthia, then fans will finally get to see Ash taking on another major dream match before it's all over.

As for the other side of the tournament, the next battle coming to the anime will be between Leon and Diantha. The winner of this match will be going on to face Leon, and thus already is setting up the semifinals of the tournament with even bigger battles than we have gotten to see already.