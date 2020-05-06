These Are The Pokemon Fans Want to See in an Australian Region

The world of Pokemon has gained a fan base that is apparent in nearly every country in the world and recently, fans shared their thoughts on just which pocket monsters would appear in the "down under" country known as Australia. Australia, of course, is known for its amazing examples of wild life, with such animals as kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, wombats, and dingoes being just a few of the creatures that roam the country side. With the monster capturing series giving us a wide array of creatures for trainers to catch, there are more than a few Pokemon that would fit right in to the "land down under"!

The various categories of pocket monsters include those that fall within certain elements present in the world such as fire, water, grass, and ice to name a few. Other less realistic monsters will often find themselves fitting into categories such as ghost types, psychic types, dragon types, and legendary creations that have populated the anime franchise since premiering in 1996 with an insanely popular video game series!