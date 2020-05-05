Pokemon Artist Shares Adorable New Ash and Goh Artwork

✖

While fans outside of Japan will soon be getting a chance to check out the latest Pokemon anime, Pokemon Journeys: The Series has unfortunately gone on hiatus for the time being due to the effects of the novel coronavirus. But that doesn't mean that the staff involved with the series hasn't kept their spirits up during the quarantine! This week was the special Golden Week holiday in Japan, and although it's a rough year for it, there's still a special day during the week that's exclusively focused on children. On Children's Day, children get to fly a carp shaped kite to honor an old Chinese legend.

Character designer for Pokemon Journeys: The Series Shuhei Yasuda took to the official Pokemon Twitter account to celebrate the special day with an adorable artwork depicting Ash, Goh, Pikachu, Raboot, and newest addition to Ash's team Riolu celebrating the holiday with a special Magikarp kite. Check it out:

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be coming to Netflix on June 12th, and features the English dub of the anime. The first release will include the first 12 episodes of the series, and Netflix is planning to add more episodes at a quarterly rate for the rest of the season. This new season introduces the new hero Goh to the equation as he travels alongside Ash with the dreams of catching every Pokemon ever.

This season has been a huge hit with fans in Japan thus far for its creative additions to Ash's team, and now all eyes are on the series for when it returns for the hiatus! Are you excited to see Pokemon Journeys: The Series when it releases on Netflix next month? What moments are you most excited to see from the new English dub of the series? Which Pokemon are you hoping join Ash's team this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

