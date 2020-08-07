Pokemon Coco Releases English Trailer

✖

Pokemon the Movie: Coco was initially scheduled for a release in July, but was unfortunately held back to a much later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now that a new Winter release date for the film has been set in stone, the film released the first full trailer for the 23rd film in the Pokemon anime franchise. But while this trailer was in Japanese, one fan has provided a meticulous new English subbed version of the trailer to help fans in the West to break down the first trailer even further than they were able to before!

@Solgaleeo on Twitter (who you can find more from here) whipped up an English version of the newest trailer. Now we can get a better feel for what Pokemon the Movie: Coco truly has planned for Ash and Pikachu this time around. It's here we get to know more about the new central duo of the film, Zarude and the titular Coco, as well thanks to the subtitles that better emphasize the close relationship the two have with one another.

Pokemon the Movie: Coco is now confirmed for a release in Japanese theaters on December 25th, and while there unfortunately have yet to be any English language release details revealed for the new film yet it won't be too much longer. Now that it will hit some screens at the end of the year, perhaps there will be an even fuller release around the world in some official capacity in 2021. You can check out the English subbed trailer below:

Tetsuo Yajima is returning from Pokemon: The Power of Us to direct the new film, and is co-writing the film alongside series writer Atsuhiro Tomioka. The previously announced cast additions for Pokemon the Movie: Coco include Moka Kamishiraishi as the titular [Coco], Kankuro Nakamura as Zarude, Shoko Nakagawa as a researcher named Karen, and Koichi Yamadera as a researcher named Professor Zed.

Are you excited to see what Pokemon the Movie: Coco has in store? Wondering when it will get an official release outside of Japan? What are you hoping to see from the newest addition to the anime franchise, Zarude? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

