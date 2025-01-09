Pokemon Coffee Might Be The Franchise’s Most Unbelievable Merch

Pokemon remains one of the biggest franchises in the world, anime or otherwise. Whether it be via video games, anime series, or various collaborations, the pocket monsters have been increasing their roster along with their influence around the world. With runaway popularity, it should come as no surprise that The Pokemon Company is always looking for new ways to create merchandise that has some of the biggest creatures of the series featured. Now, the franchise has announced that it will be teaming up with one of the biggest coffee companies in the world to give fans “Pokemon Coffee.”

Pokemon first arrived on the scene thanks to the Nintendo Game Boy entries, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. Becoming one of the biggest video game franchises, the pocket monster-focused series is one that did the same with anime thanks to Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu. For decades, Pokemon has garnered hundreds of billions of dollars in profits, making it one of the most profitable franchises of our time. The anime/video game franchise has seen its fair share of bizarre merchandise in its history but the upcoming “Pokemon Coffee” line might take the cake when it comes to Pikachu and his friends in the marketplace.

Pokemon Is The Boss

Boss Coffee has become a staple in Japan since first hitting the scene in 1992. Rather than being primarily known for opening up coffee shops and/or creating hot drinks, the Suntory company created a canned coffee that is easily accessible in Japanese vending machines. In partnering with Pokemon, Pocket Monster fans will have the opportunity to pick up several unique cards from the Trading Card Game attached to said cans. Beginning on February 4th, the collaboration hasn’t confirmed if it will be making its way to North America so fingers crossed these cards somehow make their way to the West.

The Pokemon Company & Suntory

Pokemon’s Ever Growing Horizon

The Pokemon Trading Card Game remains as popular as ever, giving fans the opportunity to “catch” some of their favorite Pokemon. Luckily, the anime series is continuing to introduce new pocket monsters for would-be trainers even without Ash Ketchum in the picture. Pokemon Horizons is still releasing new episodes to this day, following the story of new trainers Liko and Roy as they attempt to dodge the advances of the villainous Explorers. Rather than trying to become the world’s greatest trainers themselves, the pair are harboring mysterious artifacts that must be protected at all costs.

Ash Ketchum’s departure from the franchise was a surprise to almost every anime fan, even with the eternal 11-year old finally achieving his goal of becoming the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. After heading the series for over two decades, the anime franchise hasn’t hinted at the former protagonist making a comeback in the future though the creatives behind-the-scenes have hinted that there is a possibility of this happening. Whether Ketchum returns or not, the Pokemon franchise is sure to keep growing.

