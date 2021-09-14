Pokemon Cosplay Makes a Big Splash with Misty

When it comes to Pokemon fans, the community knows what it takes to make a cosplay. The hobby has entry points at all levels, but for some netizens, they have dedicated years to cosplaying their go-to trainer. That is how one fan has spent their time the past year, and they struck out on Instagram with a gorgeous Misty cosplay to show the world.

The piece comes from Instagram user supersailorvirgo, and as you can see below, the cosplay is adorable. The cosplayer hit up a local beach to bring Misty’s Pokemon pals to life, and the Cerulean City gym leader looks on-point with Lapras at their side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been almost a year since I took Misty and Lapras to the beach and you know what that means!! It’s time to return,” they shared with fans on Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s been a year… I’ve grown so much wiser in a year’s time: for example- I’ll bring a pump to blow up Lapras next time instead of using my lungs and nearly passing out.”

As you can see above, the Pokemon cosplay puts Misty in her usual outfit including a yellow tank top, red suspenders, and cuffed jean shorts. The look completes itself with a styled ginger wig, and Misty’s makeup is done up with red lips. Of course, the cosplay is also showing off Lapras in all their glory.

And if your want Lapras for yourself, well – you better grab your wallet. The Pokemon Center began selling massive Lapras pool floats in the last year, and they sold out ASAP. If you are lucky, you can find some secondhand for upwards of $100 USD, but this photoshoot proves the pool float is pretty much perfect. And when you pair the piece with Misty, it cannot be beaten.

What do you think about this take on Misty? Which other trainers should this Pokemon cosplayer tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.