Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia

Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.

One of the major foes that Ash ended up facing off against on his final tournament to becoming the world champion was the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia. Fans had seen demonstrations of Cynthia's ability through her time with Ash over the years, but the semifinals match between the two of them was the first real time that we got to see the two of them in battle. Now artist @chocolatcos0 on Instagram has brought that slick look for the champion back with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

What's Coming for Pokemon's Anime in 2023?

With Pokemon Journeys giving Ash and fans the battles they have been waiting 25 years to see, it's now time for the franchise to move on. The series has announced that the anime will be saying goodbye to Ash with a special final slate of episodes kicking off this month. This will see him reflecting on how far he's gone on his travels through the years, and ready him for a bright future away from the main Pokemon anime franchise.

In his place will be two new main trainers who will be leading the next major series in the franchise. It has yet to be revealed what this new series will be called, but it will be starting up this Spring in Japan following the final Ash episodes. These new trainers will have the new Paldea Starters along with a whole new adventure never seen before.

How did you like Cynthia come back to the Pokemon anime for a final battle against Ash? Where does she rank among your favorite champions in the anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!