Pokemon Horizons Synopsis Teases Roy's First Mission

Pokemon Horizons is now airing its new episodes for the Pokemon anime overseas, and the synopsis for the next entry is teasing Roy's first real mission for the anime! Pokemon Horizons: The Series has kicked off this Spring as the Pokemon anime entered a new era of the franchise without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all. With a new story, new characters, and a new central mystery to explore, fans have been steadily following the two new main trainers as they start their respective adventures from the very beginning. With the premiere episodes introducing Liko, Roy has finally come to the series.

Pokemon Horizons officially introduced Roy to the new Pokemon anime with its latest episode, and he had a brief run in with Fuecoco as the two quickly bonded. It seems like this will be the core of his first major mission with Pokemon Horizons as the synopsis for Episode 5 teases that Roy will be seeking to reunite with Fuecoco for a proper goodbye after everything that happened to them over the course of Episode 4.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

What Will Pokemon Horizons Episode 5 Be About?

Pokemon Horizons Episode 5 is titled "I Found You, Fuecoco" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) teases it as such, "Roy has come to the Rising Volt Tacklers' airship hoping to meet Fuecoco again, but due to a series of bad luck he is unable to do so. Now it's almost time for the ship's departure. Will the two get to see each other again...?! Meanwhile an Explorers' submarine approaches the airship?!" An international release date has yet to be announced for Pokemon Horizons: The Series' new episodes, but The Pokemon Company teases the new Pokemon anime as such:

"In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

How are you liking what's been shown from Pokemon Horizons so far? Will Liko and Roy be good replacements for Ash?