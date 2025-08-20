Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Confirms Release Date for Final Batch of Episodes

The Pokémon Company has confirmed when the final batch of episodes for Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua will release on Netflix. The Search for Laqua is a direct follow-up to the first season, continuing Liko’s, Roy’s, and the rest of the Volt Tacklers’ quest to find a new hidden land. Netflix has been releasing the English dub for the series in batches of eleven episodes. The final batch will contain episodes 34 to 44, with the final episode being “Where the Adventure Leads (Beyond the Adventure).” The status quo takes major steps after “Where the Adventure Leads (Beyond the Adventure),” leading directly into Mega Voltage.

The Pokémon Company revealed that the next batch of The Search for Laqua episodes will arrive on September 26. In Japan, the series recently aired its 17th episode of Mega Voltage, the third season of Pokémon Horizons. The Pokémon Company also recently aired the 100th total episode of Pokémon Horizons, celebrating the milestone with a special thank-you animation to the fans. Pokémon Horizons is a sequel to the classic Pokémon anime, featuring new protagonists that carry on the legacy of the original series that starred Ash Ketchum. Horizons has been a breath of fresh air for the Pokémon franchise, giving fans a new viewpoint in the franchise after spending so many decades with one character.

Everything You Need To Know for Pokémon Horizons: Season 2

Image Courtesy of the Pokémon Company

Pokémon Horizons stars Liko, a new young Pokémon trainer who holds a pendant that has a great secret. She is put under the protection of the Volt Tacklers, a group of traveling trainers filled with eccentric people, including the brash Professor Friede. Liko eventually officially joins the Volt Tacklers as the team discovers the mystery of the pendant, its connection to an ancient land known as Laqua, and the Shiny Black Rayquaza that wanders the world. Liko is soon to join with other young trainers like herself, including Roy and Dot.

Horizon‘s first season focused more on establishing the characters, including their run-ins with the mysterious and villainous Explorers. The Search for Laqua further elaborates the series’ overall lore, giving vital backstory for a legendary hero from the past and his connections to Liko and the Explorers. The second season contained more synergy with the recent Pokémon games, with Liko, Roy, and Dot entering the Naranja Academy to learn more about Tera Training and Tera Orbs. The climax of the season features a dramatic confrontation in Laqua, which will be part of Netflix’s next batch of episodes.

Without giving away what happens at the end of the second season, Mega Voltage centers more on the characters learning about Mega Evolutions. The focus on Mega Evolution is another synergizing moment between the games and anime, with Mega Evolutions returning to the Pokémon games in a big way with the upcoming Legends Z-A. Following the final batch of The Search for Laqua episodes, Netflix will likely release dubbed episodes for Mega Voltage at a later date. New batch episodes are released on Netflix every two to three months, meaning the first batch of Mega Voltage should air between November to December of this year.

H/T: Pokémon.com