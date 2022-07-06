Pokemon Journeys Titles Set Up Next Masters Tournament Battles

Pokemon Journeys is making its way through the highly anticipated Masters Tournament with its latest episodes airing overseas, and new episode titles are setting up the next set of major battles in the tournament between some of the best trainers in the Pokemon world overall. Ash Ketchum has been spending this newest iteration of the anime working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series thus far, and it has finally reached the climax of his newest journey as he is gearing up to battle some of his toughest opponents yet. Opponents fans have been hoping to see him take on for quite a while.

The most recent episode of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan officially kicked off the final Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series, and fans got to see how the returning Alain fared against the unbeatable champion Leon. It went about as well as one would expect, and thus the second battle of the tournament is gearing up for its start with Lance and Diantha. But the next two episode titles for the series confirm that right after that second battle we'll be seeing the next two matches of the tournament. Meaning it won't be long before we see Ash's first battle!

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

As spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter, Episode 117 of Pokemon Journeys (slated for a release on July 15th in Japan) is titled "Vs. Cynthia! Iris' Road to Dragon Master!!" This sets up the third match in the quarterfinals bracket between Cynthia and Iris, and the winner will go on to face the winner of the fourth battle, which will be kicking off with Episode 118 (airing on July 22nd in Japan) titled "Ash Heads Into Battle! Vs. Steven!!" This will be Ash's first battle in the Masters Tournament overall, and he'll be taking on Steven for the first time in the entire franchise!

These titles tease that fans will get to see the Masters Tournament progress at a steady clip, and after these next two battles settle the quarterfinals it won't be that much longer until we get to see the final battle of the World Coronation Series entirely. It's yet to be revealed whether or not Ash will be in this grand finale, but we'll see how it all shakes out soon enough. How do you feel about the Masters Tournament in Pokemon Journeys so far? Which battles are you most excited to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!