New Pokemon Movie Reveals North American Release Window, Official Title

The 23rd film in the Pokemon franchise has revealed its North American release window along with an official title! First announced toward the beginning of the year, Pokemon The Movie: Coco (as it's known in Japan) will finally be releasing later this year after being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the film finally making its theatrical premiere in December, the English language license for the film has been officially announced. And with this announcement came a new title and release window as Pokemon The Movie: Coco will be releasing in the West as Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

Following its release in Japan on December 25th, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle has officially slated a 2021 release window for its Western launch. Unfortunately this does not come with a more narrow release date, but the announcement does come with the debut English dub trailer for the film that you can check out in the video above!

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is officially described as such, "As the 23rd animated Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle tells the story of Koko, a young boy raised by Pokémon, and the creation of a new bond between humans and Pokémon. ​Deep in the jungle, far from any human settlement, is the Forest of Okoya—a Pokémon paradise forbidden to outsiders and protected by a strict code of rules.​ In this jungle lives Koko, a human boy who has been raised as a Pokémon by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude.

Koko has grown up never doubting that he is a Pokémon. But one day, a chance meeting with Ash and Pikachu leaves Koko with his first human friend. Is he truly a Pokémon? Or is he, in fact, a human? When danger threatens the Forest of Okoya, the bonds between Pokémon and human—as well as the love between parent and child—will be put to the test."

