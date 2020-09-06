Pokemon x My Hero Academia Art Imagines Nessa and Mirko's Fusion

✖

Pokemon and My Hero Academia both have huge world filled with an ever huger roster of fan favorite characters, and now one crossover has imagined what it would look like if Gym Leader Nessa fused together with the Rabbit Hero Mirko. The two franchises might have a ton of differences between the two, but at their core they share a similar philosophy for the main characters. Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is all about how one hero becomes number one, and Pokemon follows a trainer who is seeking to become a master.

Both franchises are so malleable that you can pretty much imagine any hero or villain from the My Hero Academia universe fitting right in with a specialty Pokemon team of their own. As it turns out, this malleability goes the other way as well as Pokemon's Gym Leaders are so distinctly designed that you can imagine pretty much any of them fitting into the pro hero line up with quirks of their own.

But what would it specifically look like if the Hulbury Gym Leader from the Galar Region, Nessa, made the jump to pro hero? Artist @rakeemspoon (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined just that with a take on Nessa that sees the Gym Leader wearing Mirko's pro hero gear. Check it out:

Nessa would not be one of the only Gym Leaders to perfectly fit into My Hero Academia, but definitely one of the coolest if this art is anything to go by. While there has yet to be an official collaboration between the two franchises, it would most definitely be welcome considering the bright and colorful worlds of both franchises. But what do you think? Would you want to see an official collaboration between the two happen?

Which of Pokemon's Gym Leaders do you think who fit best into the world of My Hero Academia? Which Gym Leaders would make the best kind of heroes or villains? What do you think each of their Quirks would be? Or on the other hand, which Pokemon would you want to see team up with a My Hero Academia pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!