Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 4 Released

Pokemon: Path to the Peak has been highlighting the Pokemon Trading Card Game with a special new animated series, and now it has come to an end with the release of its fourth and final episode! As Pokemon's newest anime series prepares to launch worldwide in the near future, the franchise has been expanding with all sorts of other new animated projects exploring other sides of its universe. With the trading card game now hotter than ever before, it was only natural to see Pokemon release a new short animated series telling a story about a young card game player's rise through the ranks of the game.

Pokemon: Path to the Peak introduced fans to a young girl named Ava, who gets into the Pokemon Trading Card Game as a way to make new friends after her family moves. Through the episodes she's taken on increasingly tougher challenges, and the previous episode saw her take her biggest emotional loss yet. But with the final episode ushering in an even bigger test, you can check out Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 4 below:

What Is Pokemon: Path to the Peak?

Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 4 is titled "Worlds," and the final episode for the web series is teased as such, "Emotionally defeated, Ava fights to rediscover her drive to compete with the support of her family and friends." It's the final episode so now is the perfect time to jump in and check out the complete experience. As for what fans can expect from the short animated series overall (for those jumping in for the first time), The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Path to the Peak as such:

"Pokémon: Path to the Peak is an original series that brings the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) to life as you've never seen before. Set in the compelling world of competitive Pokémon TCG play, it's the story of our hero, Ava, who discovers her natural talent alongside her partner Pokémon, Oddish. With the support of family, community, and newfound friends, she sets her goal to rise to the very top. Follow along with her journey in the four-part original video series."

