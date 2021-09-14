Pokemon Samples Spirited Away in This Ghibli Crossover

The world of Pokemon continues to expand with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Journeys through the introduction of the Galar Region, but one fan artist has decided to take the popular franchise into a brand new region, unlike anything its seen before with the region of Studio Ghibli. Taking two of the main characters from Pokemon Black And White and fusing them with the world of Spirited Away, it’s clear that these two anime franchises seem made for one another when they meet. There are no plans for an official crossover, but fans can certainly dream.

Pictured in this stunning art are Reshiram and the mysterious trainer who debuted in the Black And White series, N, who has the ability to understand Pokemon completely, despite the fact that most, outside of Team Rocket’s Meowth and Mewtwo, have the ability to speak English or any human dialogues outside of their own names. While N has made a few appearances in the anime series, coming into contact with Ash Ketchum throughout his journey to becoming one of the greatest trainers in the world. Reshiram would often be seen by N’s side, introduced as another legendary creature filling out Pokemon’s fifth-generation that is definitely an insanely good addition to the green-haired trainer’s roster.

This Reddit Artist managed to gorgeously fuse the worlds of Pokemon and Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, giving us an idea for what the world of Ash Ketchum and the other creatures in the world of Pokemon would look like if the anime was covered by the animation studio that is responsible for hits such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Earwing And The Witch to name a few:

In the world of Pokemon, Pokemon Journeys has recently returned to the streaming service of Netflix, telling the next chapter of Ash and Goh as they continue to battle against the trainers of Galar with their main goal being claiming victory against the champion Leon. With the upcoming film, Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle, set to hit Netflix, it definitely seems as though the series is set to have a big remainder of 2021, especially with the streaming service currently planning to once again bring the franchise into the world of live-action.

What do you think of this beautiful anime crossover?