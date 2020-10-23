Pokemon to Release New Twilight Wings Episode Next Month

✖

Pokemon's anime celebrated the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield in different ways than fans had initially expected, and soon the Pokemon: Twilight Wings webseries will be making its return with a special new episode coming next month. The webseries explored regions and characters from the new Galar region that had only started popping up in the official anime recently, and it was believed to have wrapped up with its final episode earlier this Summer. But to celebrate the recently released expansion passes for the original Sword and Shield games, Twilight Wings will be returning for a special episode.

The Pokemon Company announced that Studio Colorido's webseries will be making its return with Pokemon: Twilight Wings - The Gathering of Stars. Streaming in Japan on November 5th (with an international release following shortly after), this new episode will be streaming through Pokemon's official YouTube channel and the Pokemon TV app.

As for what we can expect from the new episode, The Pokemon Company is keeping things mysterious but the Japanese account confirmed it will be inspired by the new areas and ideas introduced in the expansion pass with The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra side stories. Featuring "familiar characters alongside new faces," Pokemon fans are going to want to tune into this new entry.

Pokemon's official anime is currently exploring more of Pokemon Sword and Shield's story as well as it will soon be kicking off a brand new arc based on the "Darkest Day" storyline from the Galar region. Pitting Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh against the likes of Legendaries like Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus, Pokemon Journeys: The Series will bring another facet of Galar to life to coincide with the games, miniseries, and Pokemon The Movie: Coco feature highlighting others later this year!

But what do you think? Excited to see Pokemon: Twilight Wings coming back for another episode? What did you think of the miniseries' first seven episodes? What are you hoping to see in "The Gathering of Stars"?