Hot New Magical Girl Sci-Fi Series Reveals Release Window, Trailer & More: Watch

Princession Orchestra is an upcoming sci-fi action and musical fantasy anime from studio Silver Link. The studio is known for Masamune-kun’s Revenge, Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry, and Kokoro Connect. This upcoming original anime is co-produced by UNISON, King Records, and Takara Tomy. Elements Garden, a renowned music production company behind many anime soundtracks, handles the music production, ensuring that the music will be a key highlight of the series. The project blends music, anime, and toys, creating a project enjoyable for all ages as it centers around a group of girls who have magical powers. It will debut in April 2025, which was announced in the second trailer. The show will be broadcast every Sunday morning in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer also introduces new characters and the cast members. Princession Orchestra is set in Alicepea, a wonderland that has existed in the corner of the world since ancient times. Home to Alicepians, the land was known for fun-loving residents. However, the sudden appearance of Jamaoc, a mysterious monster appears that threatens the people’s safety. Just when things look grim, the “princesses,” fill people with courage and energy through their songs, even in the most dire situation.

Silver Link

Princession Orchestra Cast Members

According to the official website of Princession Orchestra, eight characters have been cast for the anime. You can read up on the picks below:

Momo Sorano/Princess Ripple: Aoi Azusa

Kagari Shikibe/Princess Zeal: Yuri Fujimoto

Nagase Ichijo/Princess Meteor: Tachibana Ansaki

Nabille: Hiro Shimono

Callisto: Chiaki Kobayashi

Gita: Shoya Chiba

Beth: Junya Enoki

Doran: Shunsuke Takeuchi

As you can see, the lineup is quite impressive. The second trailer reveals the opening theme, “Zettai Utahime Sengen!” (Absolute Diva Declaration!), performed by the voice actors portraying the three princesses. The three will form a music unit called Orcheria and their first performance is scheduled at LisAni! LIVE 2025.

So far, we know the anime will be broadcast on Sunday morning, but the timings haven’t been disclosed yet. Additionally, the streaming platforms will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the toy merchandise is already up for sale at toy stores in Japan, toy sections of department stores, and online shops, including Takara Tomy’s official shopping site.

H/T: princess-session.com