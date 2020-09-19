Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Reveals Adorable Echidna Nendoroid

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season introduced fans to a new favorite with Echidna, and now the series has revealed an adorable new Nendoroid take on the character! The second season of the series has been one of the standout releases of the Summer 2020 anime season, and although the first round of episodes for the series introduced fans to a ton of potential favorite characters, there was a huge response for Season 2's big debut. Although she has only been a part of the anime for a short time, fans are in love with Echidna.

Revealed to be the Witch of Greed, Echidna has been one of Subaru's strangest allies thus far. But at the same time, this strangeness has made her an intriguing presence with each of her appearances in the series. This blend of cuteness and mystery highlights her very own Nendoroid debut, which Good Smile Company has revealed ahead of its release next March. You can check out a few pictures of the Nendoroid from Good Smile Company's official Twitter account below:

From "Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-" comes a Nendoroid of the Witch of Greed, Echidna! She comes with 3 face plates and plenty of optional parts for recreating scenes from the series! Preorder now! Preorder: https://t.co/icgV17p5TJ#rezero #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/PZFjIRvVYC — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) September 17, 2020

Good Smile Company officially describes the new Echidna Nendoroid as such, "'My name is Echidna. Or would it be better if I introduced myself as the Witch of Greed?' From the anime series 'Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-' comes a Nendoroid of the Witch of Greed, Echidna!"

The description continues as such, "She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a blushing expression and a flustered expression. Additionally, she comes with interchangeable lower half parts to display her sitting along with a chair and teacup & saucer set, allowing you to recreate scenes from the series. Be sure to add her to your collection!"

What do you think of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s newest Nendoroid? How do you feel about Echidna's debut in the the anime's second season so far? Where does she rank on your list of favorite characters of the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!