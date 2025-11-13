Real Life Fish Named After Chainsaw Man’s Most Adorable Character

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc has helped Tatsuki Fujimoto’s bloody shonen series hit new heights. While MAPPA has yet to confirm what the future holds for Denji and his animated devil hunters, the series is making wild waves worldwide. In a shocking announcement, the adorable Pochita has been made a part of scientific history this week. With scientists continuing to further discover creatures from the prehistoric era, a new fish that has made headlines is named after the adorable canine that gave Denji his powers and got the ball rolling for Chainsaw Man.

The newly discovered prehistoric sea-dweller has been named the “Pochitaserra” and when you see what this creature looks like, you’ll understand why the scientists decided to honor Pochita. The fish looks almost exactly like the Chainsaw Devil, and while it doesn’t grant people the power of the chainsaw, it is still an amazing find for the scientific community. The fish was discovered as part of two hundred and forty-one fossils that were identified by a scientific research team, led by Dr. Jaime Villafana from the Catholic University of the Most Holy Conception. Scientist Martín Chávez-Hoffmeister explained why the Chainsaw Man character helped inspire the name of this prehistoric fish, “It’s no secret that scientists tend to be a bit geeky, and we saw this as an opportunity to create a name that is easy to remember and that will inspire new generations.” You can see an image of the Pochitaserra below.

Pochita Makes It Big

For the science nerds who want to dig further into this story, you can read the abstract of the research paper regarding the Pochita fish here, “The fossil record of chondrichthyans from the Pacific coast of South America is rich and diverse, with the Bah ıa Inglesa Formation distinguished as one of the most important in the region. Despite the extensive fossil record of cartilaginous fish in the Bah ıa Inglesa Formation, studies focused on microremains of this group of fish are nonexistent. This study describes for the first time a new locality of fossil microremains from the Upper Miocene of northern Chile. Over 300 kg of sediment was extracted at the study locality to examine and identify chondrichthyan fossils smaller than 1 cm.”

The abstract continues, “Here, 19 chondrichthyan taxa from the Upper Miocene of Bah ıa Inglesa are reported: five were identified at the species level, seven at the genus level, three at the family level, and four at the superorder level. Notably, this includes the first record of Sympterygia for the Americas, the first record of Dipturus for the Neogene, and the first mention of Rhinobatos for the Neogene of South America. At the species level, the first description of the basking shark Cetorhinus maximus for South America and the leopard shark Triakis semifasciata in any locality worldwide is provided. Additionally, a new species of ray from the genus Dasyatis and a new genus and species of sawshark from the family Pristiophoridae are proposed. In this research, we present the largest number of chondrichth-yan microremains collected and described from fossiliferous localities in Chile.”

Via Tokyo Weekender