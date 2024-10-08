Re:Zero Season 3 Shares First Look at Episode 2: Watch

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now in the midst of its highly anticipated comeback for Season 3 this Fall, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next in Episode 2. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was the most anticipated Isekai anime franchise return of the year overall, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's next for Natsuki Subaru as his path with Emilia is getting much more complicated. Now that the anime has fully returned to action as part of the jam packed Fall 2024 anime schedule, things have already gotten off to an intense start.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has returned for Season 3, and is picking up right from where everything left off. As Emilia is now one of the five candidates to become the potential king, she has been invited to Priestella by Anastasia to meet with the other candidates. When heading to this new territory that seems to even be a water logged prison, Subaru is already thrown head first into the next major fight against a member of the Witch's Cult. As for how that fight evolves from here, you can see it in the first look preview for Episode 2 below.

What Happens in Re:Zero Season 3's Premiere?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 began with a 90 minute long first episode that spends its time reintroducing Subaru and the others. When Emilia is invited to Priestella, she heads to this new area alongside Subaru, Beatrice, and the others in order to meet with Anastasia. But upon heading to this area, it's clear that the other King candidates have been called as well. This leads to some uncomfortable conversations between Subaru and the others as it's clear he's still holding grudges from everything that happened before.

The premiere episode of the season then sees Subaru meeting some key characters such as a songstress, and learn a little bit more about the other candidates. But the real hook comes later in the episode when a member of the Witch's Cult appears in the middle of town and starts speaking out towards a square filled with people. Through their speech, it's clear that the people go from being nervous to being completely enthralled by this mysterious person. It eventually ends with everyone exploding in a mass of blood and flesh as Subaru dies on the spot.

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Episode 2 (serving as the 52nd episode of the anime overall) will be making its premiere on Wednesday, October 9th and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it premieres. The final moments of the premiere fully introduced the Sin Archbishop of Wrath, Sirius Romanee-Conti, as she took control of the town square. Subaru was anxious at first, but it wasn't long before he was joking around with her and even applauding along with the rest of the town.

His eyes glowing red, he soon dies when he explodes in blood. The preview for Episode 2 teases how he'll be approaching this differently in the second day, and heads to this area with Emilia and Beatrice in tow. Not only that, but soon enough Reinhard also jumps into the fray. It's a very action packed preview that teases that the fight against the Witch's Cult will be handled differently than it has been in the past, and it's because Subaru has plenty of friends and allies to help him out this time around. So it's just a matter of seeing whether or not that trend continues in the rest of the third season.