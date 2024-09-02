Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 Preview Released: Watch

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be returning with another episode later this week, and has shared a new look at what to expect with a new early preview for Episode 4. Rick and Morty: The Anime has introduced fans to a whole new take on the original animated series with a brand new multiverse set within its already established one. That was only the first of these wild flips, however, as the first episode of the new anime also started messing with space and time and that has infected each of the episodes seen thus far. And it’s only going to continue.

Thanks to an entropy device created by one of the Ricks out there in the anime multiverse, Rick and Morty: The Anime has seen each episode telling multiple stories within its timelines and that’s the case with Episode 4. The newest preview for the episode sees Rick confronting the mysterious Elle, and it’s clear that dealing with her only continues to mess with space and time even further as things are only going to get more puzzling from this point on. You can check out the early preview for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 below as released by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 Release Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 is titled “Memories” and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, September 5th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, September 7th (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, “Summer and Morty search for Rick while he’s trapped in a multiverse; Jerry goes missing.”

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story on a whole as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”