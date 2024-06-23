Rick and Morty: The Anime Shares New Preview Clip

Rick and Morty: The Anime is gearing up for its premiere with Adult Swim later this year, and now fans have gotten to see a new look at it in motion with a new preview clip! Rick and Morty won't be officially returning for Season 8 until some time next year, but thankfully it will still be making its full anime debut with Adult Swim this year. Rick and Morty: The Anime will be offering a much different take on the multiverse seen in the main series, and this means a whole new slate of wild and wacky new adventures are ahead.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication, but there have been a steady stream of new looks at the upcoming spin-off shared over the course of the last few months in particular. With the world premiere in a special screening of its first episode planned for later this month, it won't be too much longer until we get to see the full series in action. Until then, Adult Swim has shared a new clip of Rick and Morty: The Anime featuring a surprising shoot out at the Smith house. Check it out below:

What to Know for Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be releasing later this year, but has yet to confirm a particular date thus far. Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment.

Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer. Releasing with Adult Swim (along with Toonami) and Max when it premieres, Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime's story as such:

"In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."