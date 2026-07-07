Rick and Morty Creators Hint at Season 9 Finale/President Curtis Crossover

On July 26th, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are handing off the baton to the Commander-in-Chief, as President Curtis will be another spin-off within the Rick and Morty universe. While the upcoming Cartoon Network series will take place in the same universe as the Smith family, expect things to be a little different from how they’ve been in Rick’s part of the world. Curtis’s upcoming series is described as a “workplace comedy,” wherein the President and his government employees attempt to take on threats that are lower in scale than Rick’s usual challenges. In a surprise twist, the creators of the universe are hinting at one more crossover.

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For those who might not know, Rick and Morty’s ninth season finale and the first episode of President Curtis will land on Adult Swim on the same day. This is no accident, as the shows’ co-creator, Dan Harmon, confirms that the Smith family’s series and the animated President’s stories will cross paths. Specifically, in a new interview with the outlet Deadline, Harmon states, “We wanted to address the elephant in the room of a spin-off, but we spent a lot of time building his own staff and world, and once you get into watching, the goal is you feel it is its own show.” Harmon also took the opportunity to mention that the spin-off was being written almost three years ago, meaning that there has been plenty of time in the oven for the Rick and Morty President’s side story to come to life.

Hail To The Adult Swim Chief

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For those who might not have been following the news of Adult Swim’s presidential series, legendary voice actor Keith David will return to his role as Curtis. Throughout Rick and Morty, David has been a recurring guest who will routinely find himself as something of a “frenemy” to the pair, regularly enlisting the mad scientist and his grandson to help the country. First appearing in Rick and Morty’s second-season episode, “Get Schwifty,” the President has been a part of the Adult Swim series for quite some time, though the President has some catching up to do to hit the same number of seasons as its predecessor.

Even though Rick and Morty’s ninth season is about to come to a close this month, this is far from the end for the Smith family. Adult Swim has already confirmed that the juggernaut of an animated series will run until at least season twelve, with Warner Bros confirming that a feature-length Rick and Morty movie is in the works. Considering just how big the Cartoon Network series has been throughout its nine seasons, it will be interesting to see how the cinematic adventure will manage to “one-up” what came before.

What do you think of this upcoming crossover tying the knot between the Smiths and President Curtis? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline