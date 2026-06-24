Rick and Morty Spinoff President Curtis Confirms Release Date With First Look Trailer (Watch Now)

Rick and Morty has a new spinoff coming to Adult Swim this Summer, and the first look at President Curtis has been revealed with a cool new trailer. Rick and Morty is currently working through Season 9 of the long running animated series with Adult Swim, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But thankfully, it’s already been confirmed that the fun will continue through the Summer as a new spinoff is going to hit shortly after Rick and Morty Season 9 ends. And it’s got Keith David at the center.

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President Curtis is a brand new series focusing more on Keith David’s standout President Curtis character seen in Rick and Morty. While he’s seen in the main show as a repeated rival to Rick who’s able to stand up to Rick’s technology thanks to the many resources from the United States government, President Curtis is making him the star of some wacky new adventures and government conspiracies this July. Check out the trailer for President Curtis below.

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President Curtis will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, July 26th at 11:30PM ET with Adult Swim, and episodes will be available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. It’s going to be premiering at the perfect time as Rick and Morty Season 9 will be airing its final episode around then, so it’s going to be a great way to keep the fun going through the rest of the Summer. But it also seems to be a different kind of experience than fans get with Rick and Morty these days.

The new series will follow Keith David’s President Curtis as he deals with his own sci-fi based adventures together with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). As we can already seen in the trailer, Curtis’ available technology and style is a lot different than fans got to see with Rick. Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen revealed that this is one of the core aspects about the spinoff as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 event going on this week too.

What Makes President Curtis Different From Rick and Morty?

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“It’s a workplace comedy, and the charm of Keith David helps a lot,” Ouweleen stated about President Curtis and its differences from Rick and Morty. “It’s been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick’s level of technology.” But we’ll have to see what this actually means when the show itself hits.

President Curtis is the second major spinoff for Rick and Morty following the release of Rick and Morty: The Anime, but it’s the closest in style to the main Rick and Morty series. The anime was such a dramatic departure from the mainline series that fans weren’t really receptive to it, but this show likely won’t have that issue. With Keith David seemingly having as much fun as the character as fans are hoping for, this could be a big hit.

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