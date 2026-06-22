13 Years Later, Rick and Morty Just Brought Back a Major Villain With Surprise Twist

Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 9 to follow! Rick and Morty Season 9 is now halfway through its run with Adult Swim, and the latest episode has brought back a villain who hasn’t been fully seen in the series since all the way back in the first season. Rick and Morty has been having a lot of fun with its episodes this season, and that’s after it kicked it all off with an episode that brought Evil Morty back into the action to help usher in this new season right.

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Rick and Morty Season 9 has kept the hits coming with Episode 5 of the series as another of the series’ past villains has made their return to the series. Snowball was first seen in action in the very first season, and has finally returned with a full story in the latest episode after having many background appearances and references over the years. And it’s just as twisted of a return as fans might have expected from Snowball’s comeback.

Snowball Returns in Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 5

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 5, “Jer Bud” sees Morty reuniting with Snowball (still voiced by Rob Paulsen) in an attempt to catch up with his dog after all this time. It’s here he sees how much the dog society has advanced in all these years, but with one hilarious twist. The dogs have gotten around to breeding humans as pets, but it mirrors how dog breeding works in our world. Humans have been bred to such an extent that these new “Mups” are basically a fully degenerative species, but Snowball seems to be embarrassed of this.

Making note of all of the Mup development and how it’s “not weird at all,” Morty discovers that the breeding goes to such an extent that a group of bred humans has begun revolting against the dogs. Naturally he gets roped into a full civil war between the two species, but hilariously wants to stay out of it the whole time. Morty really only gets involved when Snowball tried to get him killed because he’s so ashamed of Morty believing him to be a racist against humans.

What Happens to Snowball in Rick and Morty Season 9?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Though Morty and Snowball end up on opposite sides of this war, Morty’s not really interested and only wanted to spend time with his dog. It’s Snowball’s shame that ultimately led him to trying to kill Morty, and it’s not long before the two reconcile. But the entire society is basically destroyed through this civil war. Thankfully, Rick is able to fix it all using all of Jerry’s drug worms seen in the rest of the episode.

This might not be the last time we see Snowball, but it’s probably going to be quite a while before he gets another focus episode like this one. Rick and Morty Season 9 has made a major shift when it comes to the fun it has with its stories, and bringing back this familiar face from the first season helps bring back that vibe. Snowball has been popping up here and there over the years, but never really had a standout moment until now. This return was a hilarious way to utilize him, but might be the last real idea you can get out of the villain.

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