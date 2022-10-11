Rick and Morty Teases the Portal Gun Could Be Even Better

Rick and Morty has been pushing and pulling with Rick's version of the multiverse through the first half of the sixth season so far, but the newest episode of the series has introduced a curious new idea with the tease that Rick's portal gun could be working much better than it is now! One of the big shake ups to the status quo this season has been the fact that Rick didn't have access to a working portal gun, nor did he seem to want to fix it quickly. But that's all changed with the newest episode of the series.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode, "Juricksic Mort" had challenged Rick with god beings who were on an equal playing field with him for the first real time in the season (outside of Rick Prime) and they patronized him with the fact that his idea of multiverse travel was subpar. In fact, their version of it was far superior and they tried to help him with a much more advanced version of the portal gun that teases what Rick could really do with the kind of technology he currently fights back against.

The dinosaurs' version of the portal gun hilariously operates much better than Ricks as it not only uses a pink good compared to Rick's current green portal fluid, but the portals it makes were completely see through so they would know where they were going. It's a funny tease of what Rick could do if he didn't hold himself back from so much, and further examples of the kind of things he could if he didn't hold himself within the Central Finite Curve that had been established at the end of the fifth season.

Rick himself was insulted at the idea that someone would have a better version of his portal gun, and thus it "inspires" him to fix his own later by the episode's end. It may seem insignificant in the grand scope of the season, but this is also notably the episode that the series decided to take a break after. The final four episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 will be returning this Fall, and Rick's portal gun will be a huge part of it.

