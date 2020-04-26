Rick and Morty Crew Reveal the Challenges of Making Season 4

After a long wait, Rick and Morty surprised fans with the debut of the first five episodes of the much anticipated fourth season last year. There were a ton of memorable moments just across these first five episodes alone, but the one that definitely stood out the most to fans was the fourth episode of the batch, "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty." This episode injected dragons into the series' already strange world, and upped the ante with a hilariously sexual bend on these usually mystical creatures. But this episode was full of its own challenges for the crew.

A new featurette released by Adult Swim had the crew behind Rick and Morty reveal many of the animation challenges they faced when bringing Season 4 to life. Noting that the scope of the series has changed drastically since the first season, much of the challenges came during the special animations needed for the dragon episode.

Technical Director for the series, David Marshall, even teased more of what's to come from the animation in Rick and Morty Season 4 in the video, "Over the years the show has become more and more cinematic...This season we're doing lots of crazy camera moves. There's a shot coming up in one of the episodes that's this huge...Game of Thrones, big armies, and stuff all marching toward -- I'm not going to give too much away -- but when I wrote the script I was a little worried."

By the sounds of it, and the looks of Season 4's final five episodes, there are going to be quite a number of things to look forward to when Rick and Morty finally comes back to finish off the season. Rick and Morty Season 4 will be returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 3rd at 11:30PM EST. There isn't too much known about what to expect from the last slate of episodes outside of their titles, but even then it's not like they completely relate to each episode's story!

Are you excited to see what's to come from the rest of Rick and Morty Season 4? What are you hoping to see in the final five episodes? What do you think of Season 4 so far? Is it missing anything compared to the first three? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.