Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 4 Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty has been catching fans off guard with each new episode of Season 6 so far, and it looks like that's going to continue with the first look at what's coming next in Episode 4 of the new season! The sixth season kicked off with the promise that we were going to explore a new version of the Smith Family following some major status quo shifts that pulled each of them into the wacky science fiction adventures this time around. It seems like this is going to continue with the next episode as well with a promising start to a fun episode.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 is titled "Night Family," and the first trailer for it reveals that Rick has cooked up a way to keep his body moving at night in order to give himself a nice six pack of abs. But it's also teased that the rest of the family will be getting in on this kooky new endeavor, and it's likely going to lead to quite the wild episode if the first three are anything to go by so far. You can check out the first teaser for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 25th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Night Family"! pic.twitter.com/1fYwOC4gXT — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 19, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 will be airing on Sunday, September 25th at 11:00PM EST. It's hard to tell by the trailer whether or not this will actually lead into the main core of the episode overall (as previous promos only scratched the surface of what a particular episode could have), but it would be interesting to see what the series means by "Night Family" considering Rick was moving in quite a weird way with just his own night version of himself.

The sixth season of the series has been keeping its promise of exploring more of the character growth after five seasons of the series with its first few episodes so far, and with the Smith Family reaching a surprising new status with Episode 3, now it seems like we'll see a new adventure with all of them acting as a single unit. But as mentioned, it's really tough to guess what could be coming next.

