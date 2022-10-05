Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Watch

Rick and Morty has finally crossed the halfway point of Season 6's run, and now we have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big episode as Adult Swim has dropped an early sneak peek clip at Episode 6 of the series! The sixth season has been an interesting one to see develop as following some huge changes to the status quo from the season premiere, Rick has been forced to spend more time with the other members of the Smith Family. This has led to new looks into each of their personalities, and it's been using wacky episodic adventures to pull it off.

It has been very tough to guess what could be coming with any particular episode of this season thus far, but one connecting thread between each of them has been a deep dive into a new aspect of a character not seen before. The next episode seems to be heading towards just that is following an invasion by a species of highly intelligent dinosaurs, Beth and the rest of the Smith Family not have to contend with the fact that they will be feeling just as usually as Jerry does. Check out the Episode 6 sneak peek clip below:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 is titled "Juricksic Mort," and as the title of the episode implies, there will be a ton of dinosaurs introduced to the series. With the promotional trailer for the episode teasing a major alien invasion, it seems it will actually be a species of dinosaurs with the kind of powers that bring a complete peace to Earth. But as fans know well enough about the series by now, this is far from the root of the actual episode's plot. There's going to be something even bigger coming ahead.

As the series continues to develop the new season, it's clear that all of this character work will likely lead into just as big of a finale as the previous seasons. There are still some developments left from the premiere that are still lurking in the backend, and now it's just a matter of watching when the other shoe drops amidst all of the other wacky adventures.