Rick And Morty Shares New Season 8 Intro: Watch

Rick And Morty’s eighth season is set to arrive on Adult Swim later this month on May 25th, once again taking animation fans back into the realm of the Smith Family. While viewers will still be waiting a few weeks to see what the surreal series has in store, Cartoon Network isn’t wasting time in releasing a steady drip of information and releases for fans. The new opening for season eight has arrived, not only giving fans a better idea of what lies in wait for Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, but interjecting some wild new scenarios that pay reference to a classic video game.

When it comes to what we can expect from season eight, Adult Swim has released a new synopsis for Rick And Morty’s big comeback later this month. Here’s how the Cartoon Network programming block describes the hyped-up return, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

Rick And Morty’s Season 8 Details

Season Eight of Rick And Morty has also given fans the list of episode titles that will make up its big comeback, giving viewers some major hints as to what the Smiths will be dealing with this time around. While various previews have hinted at the animated characters taking on a twisted iteration of Easter and a potential return of the Citadel of Ricks, there’s still plenty left to interpret for the Adult Swim juggernaut. Here’s a list of the episodes that will be a part of Rick And Morty’s new season.

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

Rick And Morty might have quite a few seasons under its belt with the upcoming arrival of season eight, but there’s plenty more set to arrive in the future. The Adult Swim series has been renewed all the way up until season twelve, meaning that fans have five additional seasons to look forward to including the one dropping this summer. Thanks to the show’s ability to create nearly any story throughout the multiverse for the Smiths, it doesn’t appear as though the creative team will have any difficulty in weaving new tales for Rick and Morty.

Where Did Rick And Morty Season 7 Leave Us?

One of the biggest story elements of the previous Rick And Morty season was the death of Rick Prime, the “big bad” of the series who our Rick had been hunting for most of the series. With him now off the table and Evil Morty returning to a universe free of Rick’s influence, the sky is the limit in terms of where the Adult Swim series might go next. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what lies in wait for the Smiths.

Want to see what the future holds for the Smith family? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Rick And Morty and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.