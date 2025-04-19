Rick and Morty Season 8 to Host Early Premiere Soon (But There’s a Catch)

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be officially making its debut with Adult Swim later this Spring, but the series will be hosting a special early premiere of the season for a few lucky animation fans. Rick and Morty Season 7 came to an end some time ago, but it’s been a longer wait for the next season than fans might have expected. This means that anticipation for the next season is through the roof, and some lucky fans will get to see Rick and Morty Season 8 early as part of the upcoming Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film later this May.

Adult Swim is bringing a lot for fans to the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film taking place in Stuttgart, Germany from May 6-11, and this of course includes Rick and Morty. One of the special events on Friday, May 5th is a preview of the upcoming season that will include the early premiere (along with the tease of more announcements) of Rick and Morty Season 8’s first two episodes, “Summer of All Fears” and “Valkyrick” (which also falls in line with the previously revealed episode titles).

When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

But while this will be an early premiere for a lucky few, it won’t be too much longer before Rick and Morty Season 8 makes its full launch with Adult Swim. Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim, and then will be made available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st. The cast and crew behind Season 7 will be returning for their respective roles as well with Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder confirmed to return.

It was also confirmed that the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer will also be returning for their respective roles in the new season. Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode Titles Revealed

Rick and Morty Season 8 has teased more of what to expect with its episode titles for the season, and they break down as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

It’s hard to predict what’s going to go down this season, but these lucky fans will be able to see how it all begins with an early look at those first two episodes. Along with some of the Easter holiday related teases featuring Jerry that come from the “The Last Temptation of Jerry” episode, it’s already clear that each episode will feature some wacky stuff that Rick and Morty fans loved from the previous seasons. And that will likely be what there will be more of.

While there might be some big story events following what happened in Rick and Morty Season 7, the series is now at a point where it’s kicking off a whole new era with 12 seasons now in the pipeline. We’ll likely start seeing the seeds of bigger stories to come instead of follow ups to what has come before.