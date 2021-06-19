Soulja Boy Reveals Official Rick And Morty Crossover

✖

Rick And Morty's Fifth Season is set to arrive this Sunday, June 20th, bringing back the Smith family as they look to experience a number of new, surreal adventures, and rapper/songwriter Soulja Boy has celebrated the occasion early via his Official Twitter Account that brings the world of the musician and the Adult Swim series together. With the television series bringing in guest stars such as Elon Musk, Key And Peele, Keith David, Jermain Clement, and Werner Herzog to name a few, Season Five of the popular Adult Swim series could have anyone swing through the Smith abode.

Soulja Boy has been a part of the "Rap Game" since first hitting the scene in 2007 with his first single "Crank That Soulja Boy," which took the world by storm when it first hit the radio waves. While we aren't sure if the rapper will have a role in the upcoming season, we definitely wouldn't be surprised considering Rick And Morty's Twitter Account retweeted the "crossover" that is between the television series and the songwriter. As the fifth season has already shared trailers that see them taking a swing at several pop culture series, we definitely believe there would be plenty of room for Soulja Boy, or perhaps one of his songs, to make an appearance in the popular Cartoon Network show.

Soulja Boy shared the hilarious crossover using his Official Twitter Account, taking various characters and scenarios from the series while repeating the grandfather and grandson's name a number of times before creating a new song that highlights one of Adult Swim's biggest series to date:

Rick And Morty has something of an "anthology" style to its series, with a number of episodes operating independently of other events that have taken place in the past, but it's clear that, if the fifth season were to follow the structure of the four seasons past, we will take a deep dive into the lives of the Smith family. Season Four ended with Rick having to deal with the fact that he did not know the difference between his daughter Beth and her clone, showing that the mad scientist still has a lot of work left to do on himself.

What do you think of this hilarious Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.