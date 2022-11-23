Rick and Morty Showrunner Drops Major Rick Prime Tease (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty Season 6 introduced a true big bad in the series – and not surprisingly it turned out to be Rick himself. "Rick Prime" had managed to hide in the wings of the multiverse for some time before being ferreted out by Rick C-137, and he quickly proved himself to be as self-centered and ruthless as any Rick we've ever seen. Rick Prime outwitted Rick C-137 and his Morty and even murdered Morty's original dad (Jerry) who survived in the Cronenberg Universe.

With that kind of entrance, Rick and Morty fans have been ready and waiting for Rick Prime to strike back and wreak havoc for Rick C-137 and the Smith Family. But as always with Rick and Morty, fans are uncertain about whether or not show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon even care about big bad villains, season story arcs, or show canon – especially after the heavily meta first episode of Season 6B. After how long it took the saga with Evil Morty to play out (Seasons 1-5) it could conceivably be years before we see Rick Prime again after his deadly debut in the Season 6 premiere.

ComicBook.com's Nick Valdez talked to Rick and Morty showrunner/producer Scott Marder about Rick and Morty's return for Season 6B (now airing Sundays on Adult Swim). During that interview, Marder was coy about talking Rick Prime, but hinted that he definitely has a larger role to play in the show:

He is definitely formidable, Marder said in response to a question about just how big of a danger Rick Prime represents.

When asked if it will be another ridiculous wait before we see Rick Prime again, Marder would only say "I can't say when, but you'll definitely see him again."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 6A has sparked a whole new wave of fan theories – many of them converging on the idea that where we originally thought an Evil Morty would be the main antagonist of the show, it now seems possible that an entire "Evil Smith Family" could take shape over the next season or so. Rick Prime has arrived, but another evil mastermind, Night Summer, also rose up as a threat – one still arguably lurking in the psychological shadows. Cronenberg Jerry got killed – but could easily be Frankensteined by Rick Prime (fitting), and Space Beth is a character some think could flip sides. If Evil Morty shows up again from the universe beyond, then the "Evil Smith Family" cabal would be complete.

Even without accomplices, Rick Prime still needs to come gunning for C-137, in order to escape the current predicament of being trapped in his original universe. He seems like the kind of villain that wouldn't mind destroying the universe, just to get back to the multiverse.

Rick and Morty Season 6B is now airing Sunday nights on Adult Swim.