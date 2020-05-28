Sailor Moon Goes Super Saiyan in This Redraw Challenge

The "Sailor Moon Re-Draw Challenge" has let fan artists around the world share their unique takes on the Sailor Scout who was made popular by her titular anime franchise that has been running in some form or fashion for decades, and one fan has decided to give the challenge an attempt with a noticeable Super Saiyan affinity! With Sailor Moon being drawn in the styles of Junji Ito, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, One Piece, and countless other anime styles, it's no surprise to see that the world of Akira Toriyama would be used as a template for the challenge!

Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z have often been compared to one another, with the latter usually being seen as the biggest example of a Shonen series, and the former being seen as the biggest example of a Shojo one. While there has never been an official crossover between the two series, they have long been thought as brother and sister series to one another. Considering Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters are well above Serena's weight class though we're sure they would find some way to place them on an even playing field should a crossover ever actually happen.

Twitter Artist Ruto830 shared this amazing "Sailor Moon Re-Draw Challenge" entry, demonstrating what the Sailor Scout might look like were she to reach a level of anger that would allow her to transform into a Super Saiyan in order to fight against extraterrestrial threats:

Sailor Moon is looking to have a bright future this year, with its next movie apparently coming down the pike that will give us a brand new adventure for Serena and her Sailor Scout friends. While there have been no new rumors of an anime series coming back for Sailor Moon, it's clear that there is still a big fan base for the Shojo series since its debut decades ago! While Super's anime is still on hiatus, the manga continues to chug along with the Z Fighters pitting their strength against the wizard Moro!

What do you think of this masterful fusion of Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z? What anime characters would you like to see transform into a Super Saiyan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime crossovers!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.