Sakamoto Days on Netflix Drops Exciting New Trailer: Watch

Netflix has unveiled the latest trailer for one of 2025’s most anticipated new anime: Sakamoto Days. The anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s manga was announced in July of this year. Over the past months, excitement has been building, as fans have been privy to casting announcements, interviews with the director Masaki Watanabe, and an incredible new OP from the band Vaundy.

The newest trailer is an English-subbed version of the Main Trailer released in mid-November. Like the past teasers, the new trailer teases the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman content with his peaceful family life. But his past life catches up with him, and a slew of deadly assassins hunt him down to claim the one billion yen bounty on his head. Sakamoto must fend off the hitmen and protect his family without killing anyone.

Sakamoto Days Drops New Trailer With the New Anime a Month Away

Along with the intriguing premise, the trailer for Sakamoto Days shows off the stunning animation by Studio TMS Entertainment. An official episode count hasn’t yet been revealed. Sakamoto Days is being split into two cours. The first batch of episodes will release on January 11, 2025, with the second following in July 2025. It is believed (but not confirmed) that each cour will contain 12 episodes, culminating in a 24-episode season.

The official synopsis reads, “Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hit-men. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hit-man! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

The titular Taro Sakamoto is being voiced by Tomokazu Sugita. Anime fans will know Sugita best for his work on Gintama (Gintoka Sakata), Demon Slayer (Gyomei Himejima), and The Seven Deadly Sins (Escanor). The cast also includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Xiaotang, Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, and Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto.

Fans are understandably hyped for Sakamoto Days, but it’s one of many amazing new anime being released on Netflix soon. The streamer is currently in the middle of releasing the pop-culture hit Dandadan and the vastly underappreciated Orb: On the Movements of the Earth. Mononoke The Movie: Phantom In The Rain was also recently released to critical acclaim. The new year will see the release of My Happy Marriage Season 2, Devil May Cry, The Summer Hikaru Died, and many more.