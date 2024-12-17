Sakamoto Days Creator Hypes the Anime’s Opening With Special Art

2025’s first big anime release is right around the corner, as Sakamoto Days drops on Netflix in January of next year. The new anime is based on the eponymous manga by Yuto Suzuki and follows a retired hitman who must keep his family safe with non-lethal means when his past life catches up to him.

While Dandadan has taken audiences by storm this year, Sakamoto Days is set to be the next big thing in the anime world. New details are being revealed almost every week. Fans have already been treated to a new trailer this month, which unveiled the show’s brand new OP from Vaundy. But the song’s promotion doesn’t stop there, as Yuto Suzuki is hyping up the OP with a new original drawing.

Yuto Suzuki Unveils a New Original Sakamoto Days X Vaundy Drawing

To celebrate Vaundy’s new OP for Sakamoto Days, Suzuki has penned a brand new drawing of the show’s protagonist, Taro Sakamoto, and his two employees, Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang (via Comic Natalie). The art depicts a regular day at Sakamoto’s convenience store, with the retired hitman eating a cup of instant noodles. To the right of Taro Sakamoto is a poster for the musician Vaundy.

As previously mentioned, Vaundy’s new OP, “Hashire SAKAMOTO,” was unveiled in the latest trailer for the show. In addition to the song, the new trailer teased some jaw-dropping action sequences, where Taro Sakamoto adapts to fighting with his new dad-bod while hinting at his earlier life as a deadly assassin.

The series is directed by Masaki Watanabe, with TMS Entertainment in charge of animation. Tomokazu Sugita will voice Taro Sakamoto, with a supporting cast that includes Nobunaga Shimazaki, Natsuki Hanae, Saori Hayami, Ryouta Suzuki, and Taku Yashiro.

Sakamoto Days Will Release in Two Parts

Sakamoto Days premieres on Netflix on January 11. Fans are excited to hear that the first season will run for two cours, one for Winter 2025, before a small break in Spring leading into Cour 2’s release in Summer 2025.

The official description for the show reads: “Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He’s running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit…out of shape. But one day, a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can’t refuse: return to the assassin world or die!”

H/T: Comic Natalie