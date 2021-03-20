Shaman King Reboot Reveals New Silva and Kalim Designs

✖

Shaman King has revealed the new character designs for Silva and Kalim in the upcoming rebooted anime series! Fans have most likely spotted a number of classic franchises returning for new anime adaptations in recent years, and many of these big reboots have been to make up for some of the adaptations in the past. Shaman King did have one of those spotty reputations considering that the anime adaptation did have to come up with its own ending since Hiroyuki Takei's original manga was cut short, but now it's got a whole new lease on life with a now completed series to adapt.

This new anime for Shaman King is currently on track for a release next month in Japan, and it will feature much of the same cast fans had heard in the original release over 20 years ago. This includes the new addition, Hikaru Midorikawa, who will be returning to voice Silva in the new series. As for his counterpart, Kalim, he'll be voiced by Eiji Hanawa in the new series rather than Kazuhiro Nakata from the first series. The official Twitter account for the series showed off Silva and Kalim's new designs for the anime that you can check out below:

Shaman King is currently on track to premiere in Japan on April 1st, but fans in other territories will have to wait just a bit longer as Netflix will be launching it worldwide at a much later date this year. The series is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the Spring 2021 schedule overall, so it's going to be a tough wait for fans seeing news of new episodes hitting every week overseas. With so many cast additions returning from the previous series, it's going to be a fun release when it eventually does it in North America.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the way the new Shaman King anime series is shaping up so far? Curious to see how the classic translates to a new era? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!