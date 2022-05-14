Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie to Delay Future Episodes Due to COVID-19

✖

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has announced that they will unfortunately be delaying some of the future episodes in its current schedule due to COVID-19 complications at the anime's production studio! When the anime taking on Keigo Maki's original manga series kicked off as part of the Spring 2022 wave of new anime releases, fans had also found out that a few staff members at studio Doga Kobo had tested positive for COVID-19. It was then revealed that this could impact the future schedule at a later date, and unfortunately that delay has now hit ahead of the second half of the season.

The official website for Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie had announced shortly before Episode 6 hit the airwaves that Episode 7 and 9 will be delayed due to Doga Kobo needing to close its doors temporarily due to a rapid increase of employees testing positive for COVID-19. This will not only delay future releases such as Episode 7 and Episode 9, but the staff will be including new special types of to help the delayed schedule. The new episode schedule breaks down as such:

May 21 – Episode 1 will re-air with new cast commentary

May 28 – Episode 7

June 4 – Episode 8

June 11 – Recap of series

June 18 – Episode 9

June 25 – Episode 10

July 2 – Episode 11

July 9 – Episode 12

The final episodes will be breaking into the Summer schedule due to the new delays, but hopefully the rest of the schedule can stay on as planned despite this new hiccup. If you wanted to catch up with the first half of Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's debut anime run in the meantime before it returns, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. There's an English dub release for the series as well, and Crunchyroll officially describes Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie as such:

"The ultimate 'heartthrob girlfriend' appears! Naturally unlucky high school student Izumi's girlfriend is his classmate Shikimori. She has a beautiful smile and kind personality and always seems happy when she's with Izumi. She's a pretty, cute, and loving girlfriend, but when Izumi's in trouble… she transforms into a super cool 'heartthrob girlfriend!' The fun lives of the cute and cool Shikimori, Izumi, and their good friends never end! This 1000% precious romantic comedy begins now!"

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie's debut anime so far? Does this delay sting? Will you be ready to check it out when it returns? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!