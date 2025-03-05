Shin Godzilla’s Director Has a Speed Movie Coming to Netflix, and It Looks Wild

While Godzilla Minus One might be the talk of the town thanks to the king of the monsters’ movie winning an Academy Award, it is far from the only titanic outing for the popular kaiju. In fact, the film that preceded the recent Toho film, Shin Godzilla, was considered by many to be one of the greatest entries in Godzilla’s history. While director Hideaki Anno might have been the main director on the Shin entry, a visual effects director aided the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion in arguably the scariest take on the lizard king. For Shinji Higuchi’s next project, he is hopping aboard a bullet train for some wild action.

The film in question has the hilarious title, Bullet Train Explosion, seeing a bullet train careening its way to Tokyo, Japan. Much like Keanu Reeves’ Speed, the train must maintain a certain speed or a bomb will detonate within it. While no kaiju are seemingly involved in the film, it’s clear that director Shinji Higuchi is taking his directing skills into overdrive with this one. Bullet Train Explosion is set to arrive on Netflix on April 23rd and is, ironically enough, a remake of the film that inspired Speed, The Bullet Train. You can check out the first trailer below.

Shinji Higuchi Hopping Aboard The Bullet Train

Ironically enough, Higuchi first started his career in the movie business with 1984’s The Return of Godzilla as an assistant modeler. From here, the creator would be a part of films such as Gamera: Guardian of the Universe, Pokemon: Jirachi, and even the live-action Attack on Titan films. Shinji was also responsible for assisting in the creation of anime heavy hitters such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kill la Kill, and more.

A Shin Return?

Since the release of Shin Kamen Rider, all has been quiet on the Western Front regarding a potential return of the Shin universe. Presenting wild new takes on the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman, the franchise was spawned from the mind of Hideaki Anno who was seeking to both pay homage to what made these Japanese properties popular while also injecting some wild new elements into the mix. While Anno had originally stated years ago that he might be willing to retire, he wasted little time in returning to the entertainment world with the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuux.

Since the release of the latest entry in the Shin Universe, there has been quite a bit of merchandise that not only brings the three characters together but also throws Neon Genesis Evangelion into the mix. Fingers crossed that the Hideaki Anno franchise will make a comeback at some point in the future.

Want to see how the Godzilla universe continues to impact the entertainment world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Shin Universe and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.