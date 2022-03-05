Shin Godzilla Debuts Horrifyingly Adorable New Statue

Shin Godzilla is easily one of the creepiest takes on the king of the lizards, with this version of Godzilla arising from the depths of the ocean with a visage that makes the kaiju look like the grim reaper. While no sequels have been announced as of yet for this 2016 blockbuster, it seems that this take on the king of the monsters left quite an impression as a new statue is set to be released later this year that blends hilarity with horror.

While there has yet to be a sequel announced for this terrifying take on Godzilla, where the giant monster was definitely more of a villain than a hero, there have been interesting headlines revealed recently when it comes to the universe of “Shin”. Hideaki Anno, the original creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, is responsible for not just this new take on Godzilla, but also upcoming new iterations of Ultraman and Kamen Rider in Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider respectively. Dubbed the “Shin Japan Heroes Universe” new artwork was released of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Eva Unit 01 in one shot, leaving many fans wondering if we’ll eventually see a giant crossover between these unlikely properties.

That statue producers at Shonen Rick shared the new take on Shin Godzilla, which will retail for around $250 USD, and will start shipping in July of this year, giving kaiju fans one of the strangest and scariest statues that we’ve ever seen in the history of Godzilla and his fellow giant beasts from Toho:

https://twitter.com/shounen_ric_xp/status/1499663121778200578

While little is known about the upcoming “Shin Universe”, a potential crossover wouldn’t be the first time that Godzilla has met with another creation of Hideaki Anno, as Universal Studios Japan had a previous attraction that saw the new take on the king of the monsters actually fighting against the Eva Units and NERV of Neon Genesis Evangelion. A future crossover between Shinji and his friends might be difficult considering the fact that we’ve never had a live-action adaptation of the world of NERV, so it would definitely be interesting to see how a meeting of the “Shins” would take place.

Will you be picking up this Shin Godzilla statue when it hits landfall later this year?