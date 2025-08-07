Shonen Jump Fans Will Need to Wait a Bit Longer for the Next Chapter

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been in production for more than half a century, and over the past fifty years and more, it has produced many iconic manga series. In the manga industry, this magazine stands as a leading force, having launched legendary titles such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and the ongoing juggernaut, One Piece. Week after week, chapters from various series under Shonen Jump continue to entertain readers around the globe. Current titles like One Piece, Sakamoto Days, Ichi the Witch, and many others consistently captivate fans with new chapters. While readers often enjoy one series even when another is on break, next week there won’t be any new chapters at all.

Shonen Jump magazine will be on a break next week ahead of the Obon festival in Japan. This national holiday typically spans three days in mid-August. As a result, Shonen Jump Issue 38 will be released a week later. The magazine will return on Monday, August 18th, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time with Issue 38. Due to time zone differences, fans in the West will be able to access the upcoming issue on Sunday, August 17th, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The upcoming issue promises to be a banger, returning with exciting chapters from One Piece, Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, Blue Box, and many other series currently delivering compelling storylines.

Shonen Jump Will Return With Issue 38 in Mid-August

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump’s upcoming Issue 38 will feature all ongoing titles in the magazine. This includes One Piece, a series whose fans are often anxious about its breaks. Although it just returned this week, its absence next week is solely due to the holiday and not related to author Eiichiro Oda’s health, a recurring concern among fans due to the series’s long serialization. One Piece will resume with the ongoing flashback, diving deeper into the series’ lore.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto Days, which has entered its “Final Battle” phase in the latest issue, will also return, continuing the story of the Sakamoto gang as they rush to get the titular protagonist to the hospital at JCC. Another highly anticipated returning series is Ichi the Witch, a rising hit that has just entered a new arc. With Ichi now officially recognized as a witch within a system dominated by women, the story is set to explore new developments. Ultimately, Shonen Jump’s return on August 18th will bring back all the series that fans eagerly await each week, continuing the narratives they follow with dedication after a much-deserved break next week due to the Obon festival.