Shonen Jump Fan-Favorite Hit With Last-Minute Delay Ahead of Return

One Weekly Shonen Jump magazine fan-favorite has been hit by a surprising last-minute delay ahead of its next chapter release. It’s no secret that Shonen Jump is one of the most competitive magazines out there as its creators need to adhere to a weekly release schedule, and are competing for fan attention each and every week. It also means that many of the creators within the magazine push themselves to the limit to keep up with the demand, and have gone on record multiple times in the past about the sometimes unhealthy nature of the schedule they have to maintain with an ongoing serialization.

But as fans continue to enjoy new anime and manga releases, they are also very aware of the kinds of health issues that a manga creator can face with their weekly schedule. It’s led to many fans worried about some creators who seem to constantly be running without slowing down, and that’s why fans are hoping for the best with Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono as the manga has announced a last-minute delay ahead of its next chapter.

Kagurabachi Announces Last-Minute Delay

As announced by the official social media account for the franchise, Kagurabachi Chapter 99 is no longer going to release with the October 27th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as originally scheduled. Thankfully, the hiatus will not be lasting for too long as the next chapter instead will be launching just a week later on November 4th in Japan. As for why the series has been delayed, the announcement cites “production circumstances” as the cause and fans are hoping Hokazono themselves is doing their best to rest up back to their full health before resuming the series.

Kagurabachi is quickly approaching the 100 chapter mark, and with its two years of serialization has become one of the new standouts of Shonen Jump magazine. But with this popularity comes an increase in work for the creator as fans have seen Hokazono illustrating multiple color spreads, magazine covers, and more in just the last few weeks alone. It’s led to some noticeably unfinished releases within the magazine, so fans have been secretly hoping Hokazono would take a break sooner rather than later. Hopefully this delay provides that much needed time.

What’s Next for Kagurabachi?

When Kagurabachi returns to its regular release schedule, fans will be thrown right back into the chaos of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc. This has been the longest arc of the series to date, and has been unfolding with all sorts of new reveals. Not only have we seen a lot more members of both the Kamunabi and the Hishaku in the midst of a major assault, but we’ve also seen a lot more abilities used as well. But it’s teased that there are still some big reveals to come as all of these fights continue. Just this latest chapter, a character thought to be killed off in the first arc has returned much stronger than before.

With all kinds of traitors and more in the mix, it seems like it’s all going to get a lot more chaotic before Chihiro can actually intervene. This means each new chapter is going to be more important than the last. If it also means that Hokazono needs extra time to make these chapters as great as they are, it really is a small price to pay.

What do you think?