My Hero Academia Creator Pens Farewell Letter to Series: Read

It is hard to take in, but after an impressive 10-year run, My Hero Academia is over. The manga wrapped with chapter 430, and all eyes are on Kohei Horikoshi in the fallout. After all, the creator has dedicated much of his life to the series, and fans are sending him all the thanks for the work. And now, Horikoshi has piqued curiosity with a new letter addressing the end of My Hero Academia.

The note, as you can see below, comes from Horikoshi on social media. The artist posted a special sketch of Izuku Midoriya and All Mightto commemorate the finale. The pair look happy even in the face of their losses during My Hero Academia. And in his letter to fans, Horikoshi said he hardly feels like the series has ended.

“My Hero Academia has finished its serializarion in this week’s Shonen Jump! I was constantly getting beat up by this series, but I somehow made it to the end! Thank you everyone for reading,” Horikoshi wrote (via Aitaikimochi).

“I will never forget the joy and weight of battling other mangaka in the widely admired Jump magazine, mangaka who each have awesome stories of their own. And for a brief time, Deku even stood right next to Luffy, which to me was a miracle! Deku and friends are still being drawn in comics, and the anime is on-air, the movie is showing in theaters, the games are still on-going, the spin-off serializations are still happening, there’s tons of events- so many people are helping the My Hero Academia series to keep moving forward that it doesn’t feel like it’s ending at all!”

As you can see, My Hero Academia has a lot of life left. From its TV series to its latest film and video game run, Izuku is keeping busy. However, when it comes to the manga, things are now quiet at last. Horikoshi has completed his run with Deku after a decade of hard work. So please, we beg – let Horikoshi take a vacation as he comes to terms with this big transition.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? No sweat. You can read up on the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

