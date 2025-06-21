My Hero Academia Celebrates 10 Years of History With Special Event

Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved My Hero Academia manga reached its conclusion in August 2024, a few months after announcing the historic milestone of having over 100 million copies in circulation. The supernatural hero series began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine in 2014 and achieved worldwide popularity after its anime debut in 2016. Although the manga has already ended, the story remains unfinished in the anime version. The anime series is all set for the eighth and final season in Fall 2025. The seventh season covered the manga till Chapter 398, so the Final War Arc will be continued in the eighth season.

The previous season focused on the heroes engaging in a desperate battle against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. The heroes have suffered significant casualties, but the battle is still far from over. The finale ended with All Might’s final fight against All For One, despite losing all his powers. Furthermore, it will also adapt the Epilogue Arc following the heroes as they rebuild society after the devastating war. The aftermath of the war was heart-wrenching, but the series ends things on a happy note. It will be an emotional ride for fans, especially those who have stuck with the series all these years.

Shueisha

My Hero Academia Holds an Exhibition to Celebrate Its Ten Years of Success

To celebrate the series’ ten years of success, a ‘My Hero Academia: Original Art Exhibition is being held at the Creative Museum Tokyo in Chou-Ku, Tokyo. The exhibition opened on June 21st, 2025, and will wrap up on August 31st, 2025. It has the full support of Horikoshi, whose manuscripts, documents, and newly drawn illustrations will be displayed there. There will also be behind-the-scenes stories and commentary from the author, so the visitors can relive the journey of becoming the greatest hero. The venue is divided into five zones, each displaying something different.

Shueisha

The first zone will have the handwritten manuscripts of Izuku Midoriya from the beginning of his journey to the final war. The second zone will display original drawings, including the completed digital drawings as well as the hand-drawn materials created during the creative process. The third zone is panoramic space, dynamically depicting the devastation of the final war. Zone 4 will allow the visitors to enjoy the final battle against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One in a spatial display. The highlight of this zone will be a panoramic photo spot, which will include a key visual titled “Heroes vs. Villains” created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Finally, the fifth zone will reveal the special release of the original drawings of the epilogue Chapter 431, which is included in the final volume. These will also be new illustrations from Horikoshi that were created based on Deku’s POV, who will take photos of the characters’ daily lives after the story’s conclusion. It’s a moving exhibition just like the one Jujutsu Kaisen has been holding since last year. After the exhibition in Tokyo, it will move to Osaka in the Fall of this year.

H/T: Mantan Web