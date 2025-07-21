Shonen Jump Ditches the Big Threes for Something Greater in New Promo

With a new promo campaign by Weekly Shonen Jump for digital subscriptions also comes a new promotional image — but with a twist! While longtime fans of the magazine would expect to see renowned, familiar faces like any of the “Big Three”, such as from Naruto, One Piece, or Bleach, or even the recent Shonen Dark Trio of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Hell’s Paradise, there are some new faces in town. That’s right, there are five series bearing the faces for the franchise as the new headliner Shonen Five, instead of any old Big Three for Weekly Shonen Jump.

Alongside the longstanding champion face of the franchise, Luffy from One Piece, the new champion faces of the manga magazine include: Chihiro Rokuhira from the 2023 battle shonen heavyweight Kagurabachi, Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days, Chinatsu Kano from Blue Box, and Ichi from the new up-and-coming Ichi the Witch. And with this bunch of characters to go against the traditional grain as new, novel faces of the franchise, it makes sense as they’re currently among the strongest sales drivers and, in turn, becoming the most efficient bearers of the Shonen Jump brand.

The Shonen Five Show Their Faces for a New Shonen Jump Promo Campaign

It’s incredible how One Piece has outlived multiple generations of Big Threes. But with the new era that Shonen Jump is entering, in terms of sales and position in the weekly magazine along with Sakamoto at least in Japan, Blue Box isn’t far behind. But along with some new faces of the brand is a new promotion of the manga magazine subscription. Along with other certain perks, new/returning subscribers will also have the chance to receive a Shonen Jump magazine cover design acrylic keychain, stickers, and a mini plush toy of one of said new faces of the promo as a limited gift from among 3,000 people selected via lottery (there is a reader fee and the Jump+ browser version is not included).

For a limited time only, until August 2nd, the promotional campaign to garner more online magazine subscribers will also include certain perks. New and returning subscribers will be able to access six months’ worth of back issues for free; While normally subscribers receive three issues, during the campaign, new/returning subscribers will receive five (the latest issue when you subscribe plus the last five issues). The online subscriptions will also include special, exclusive content access. While the monthly subscription normally costs 980 Yen (approximately $6.66 USD), with the new promotional campaign, new subscribers or those re-subscribing can receive the first month for only 300 Yen ($2.04 USD). Be sure to visit Shonen Jump’s official website for details!

Do you think these new faces of Shonen Jump do the franchise justice? Let us know in the comments if the promo has won you over as a new subscriber!