Shonen Jump Could Be Ready for Its Next Major Anime

It looks like Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine could be getting ready for its next major anime debut with a new listing that has surfaced online. As the long running action magazine goes through some significant changes this Summer with a number of series ending and even more making their debut, fans are about to enter a whole new realm of franchises. The next generation of hits is about to start to make their way to screens with official anime projects, and now it seems like the next project on deck is starting to line up as we head into the rest of the year.

It was recently announced that Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi would be making the jump to anime for a release next year, and it marks a shift in the projects that are now in that perfect window for an anime of their own. Shueisha has officially started looking at their standout hits from the first half of the 2020s, and a new domain listed for Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) teases that it will be the next anime in the pipeline.

Is Kill Blue Going to Get an Anime?

Shueisha

With a new website created for Kill Blue, it could be an official sign that an anime is now on the way as was the case with previous sightings for Akane-banashi and other projects of its like in the past. But at the same time, it’s important to point out that this is far from any kind of official confirmation on the matter. It could be just a website anyone had opened up, so fans will just need to be patient for any potential news on an adaptation. If one does happen, it’s about the time one will get announced.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2023, and has since run for 112 chapters with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With over 100 chapters to draw from, this would give any anime team a good amount of material to work with on a seasonal release basis. That’s become the norm for Shonen Jump franchises like this, and with Akane-banashi kicking the doors open for the 2022-23 generation of new releases, Kill Blue really might be on the way.

What Is Kill Blue?

Shueisha

Originally created by Tadatoshi Fujimaki in 2023, Kill Blue follows an assassin who is stung by a mysterious insect that suddenly transforms his body back into a kid. In order to figure out what’s going on, he now needs to go back to school and fit in. But as he soon discovers, school these days is a lot different from anything he might have been used to when he did it all the first time.

If you wanted to check out the latest chapters of Kill Blue as they release in Japan, you can find the most recent chapters of the series completely for free with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the series as such, “Juzo Ogami’s a legend. Even among hit men, his name sends shivers down spines. There’s never been a job he couldn’t handle—that is, until the day he wakes up as a teenager! But how has his body transformed? To find out, he’ll have to infiltrate the one place he thought he’d never find himself in again…school!”

HT – @WSJ_manga on X