Shonen Jump’s Akane-banashi to Share New Anime Sneak Peek Very Soon

Akane-banashi is the next major Shonen Jump series to be getting its own TV anime debut, and fans will be getting a new sneak peek at the now in the works series very soon. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is kicking off a whole new era of the magazine, and its next wave of hits are starting to make their jump to screens with anime adaptations of their own. And the next one is likely going to be one of its biggest as Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi is one of the major hidden gems still running in the magazine.

It was surprisingly announced just this month that Akane-banashi would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own some time next year, and fans will be getting a new sneak peek of the new series during Anime NYC later this month. Shortly after the anime was announced, it was confirmed that special members of the anime’s staff will be attending the upcoming convention this Summer to share more information and a sneak peek of the new Akane-banashi anime. Check out the announcement below.

Akane-banashi Is Coming to Anime NYC

Get ready for a special sneak peek on "Akane-banashi" and get exclusive giveaways!

Seisuke Araki, editor from Shonen Jump, joins us to talk all about this new anime.

TV Asahi producer Kazuki Endo will cover "Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia" and "The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie" pic.twitter.com/S4FsjLcqdU — Anime NYC (@animenyc) August 6, 2025

On Saturday, August 23rd at 11:00AM ET, Akane-banashi will be hosting a special sneak peek panel for the new series with Shueisha editor Seisuke Araki in attendance giving the first details about the project. It’s yet to be revealed what will be showcased for this new sneak peek, but there has been some great information revealed thus far about what to expect. Akane-banashi will be making its debut some time in 2026, but a more concrete release date or window have yet to be announced as of this time. Nor has it yet to confirm any international streaming release plans at this time.

Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the Akane-banashi anime for studio ZEXCS. Yu Harima will be serving as assistant director, and Kii Tanaka will be providing character designs and serve as chief animation director. Michihiro Tsuchiya will be overseeing the scripts for the new anime, Kikuhiko Hayashiya will be supervising its rakugo, and Akio Izutsu will be composing the music. The first additions to the anime’s voice cast have been revealed as well with Anna Nagase as Akane Osaki, Takuya Eguchi as Karashi Nerimaya, and Rie Takahashi as Hikaru Koragi confirmed thus far.

What Is Akane-banashi Anyway?

As for what to expect from this mysterious new anime for those who might not have checked it out with Shonen Jump, TV Asahi teases the Akane-banashi anime as such, “‘With only your voice and body—master the art.’ Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin’uchi (master rank). Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin’uchi herself—pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!”

Originally created by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue in 2022, Akane-banashi is one of the latest generation of hits within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that came in the same batch as franchises like Kagurabachi. This marks a turning point as the next wave of hard hitting series are likely going to start getting their chance at an anime, but this world of rakugo is likely going to help Akane-banashi’s anime stand out from the rest of the pack much like it does for the manga.